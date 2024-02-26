Observing National Disability Awareness Month

The City of Carmel is observing National Disability Awareness Month in March and will be part of several special events. (Provided Photo/Curt of Carmel Facebook)

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — The City of Carmel will host Community Sensory Day to observe National Disability Awareness Month.

It’s a time to celebrate and recognize the contributions and accomplishments that people with disabilities bring to the workforce. Community Sensory Day will take place at Midtown Plaza on Saturday between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Activities include:

Free snacks courtesy of BraunAbility.

Giveaway and sensory activities.

Carmel Advisory Committee on Disability video screening at 10:45 a.m.

Movie screening at 11 a.m. with closed captions.

Virtual Art Exhibition on Midtown Screen at 1 p.m. Features local artists of all ages and disabilities. Art is featured on the Carmel Arts Council website.



OneZone will host a luncheon on March 13 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at FORUM Events Center. Activities will include:

A panel of business owners that prioritize hiring individuals with disabilities. Tips for other businesses on how to implement similar practices.

Reverse Job Fair – Opportunity for employers to talk to job seekers.

All the initiatives were made available due to the efforts of the Carmel Advisory Committee on Disability and other volunteers in the Carmel area.