Pedestrian bridge will connect two parks in Hamilton County

CARMEL, Ind (WISH) — Construction is underway on an $11 million bridge over the White River, connecting Hazel Landing Park in Carmel, with Heritage Park in Fishers.

“This is a partnership between multiple units of government,” said Michael Klitzing, director of Carmel-Clay Parks and Recreation. “Clay Township is the primary funder at $5 million, Carmel-Clay Parks and Recreation, Hamilton County, Delaware Township and the City of Fishers are all contributing to the project as well.”

Without the bridge, people have to drive three miles from one park to the other, even though both are adjacent to each other.

“What’s great about this connection with the bridge is not only is it connecting our two parks, and our two park systems, but if you take the perimeter pathway along 106th street, you’ll be able to connect through Zionsville, through Carmel, all the way to Fishers,” Klitzing said.

The pedestrian bridge will provide an alternative for cyclists using bridges on 96th and 116th Streets to get to their destination.

It also allows residents and visitors to be closer to what Klitzing calls a “hidden gem.”

“As a community, as a region, we have turned our back on the White River, and the more we can bring people to this incredible natural resource, to be able to fish to canoe and kayak, to hike around it and over it, is just going to be great for everyone and for the larger community,” he said.

Construction is expected to be finished in the fall of 2025, during that time, Hazel Landing Park will be closed.