Pedestrian found dead on US 931 in Kokomo

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — A pedestrian from Minnesota was found dead Wednesday night on a U.S. highway in Kokomo, police say.

Dawn Marie Teague, 38, of Little Falls, Minnesota, was found dead near the intersection of U.S. 931/South Reed Road and Lincoln Road on the city’s south side. That’s near several manufacturing plants, hotels, and businesses.

Kokomo Police Department said in a news release that Joshua Conrad, 42, of Kokomo, was driving south on U.S. 931 in a 1996 Chevrolet Tahoe SUV about 10:15 p.m. Wednesday when Teague was struck on the west side of the highway just south of Lincoln Road. Before the crash, Teague had been seen on her phone on the east side of U.S. 931.

Police said Thursday afternoon they have not completed their investigation.

A blood draw was taken from Conrad “to ensure intoxicants were not a factor in this investigation,” the release said.

Anyone who saw the crash or who has information was asked to contact Officer Michael Riley at 765-456-7600, Ext. 8436.