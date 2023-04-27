Search
Pedestrian hit, killed by semi on NB I-65 near Whiteland

Backed up traffic sits on NB I-65 near the Whiteland exit after a crash involving a semitrailer killed a pedestrian. (WISH Photo)
by: Ashley Fowler
WHITELAND, Ind. (WISH) — A pedestrian died Thursday after being hit by a semitrailer on northbound Interstate 65 near Whiteland, police said.

Just before noon, members of the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office and Whiteland Fire Department were called to an accident close to the Whiteland exit, Johnson County Sheriff Duane Burgess said in a release.

State troopers were headed to the scene just after 1 p.m. to help with the investigation.

Travel in the northbound lanes of I-65 is restricted Thursday afternoon for crash cleanup and investigation. Drivers should avoid the area.

Police have not said anything about the person who was hit or the driver of the vehicle involved in the fatal crash.

A semitrailer police belive hit a pedestrian on northbound I-65 near Whiteland on April 27, 2023. (Provided Photo/Johnson County Sheriff)

