Perry Crossing holding Indy 500-inspired competition

PLAINFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — An outdoor lifestyle shopping center in Plainfield will be holding its own race-inspired competition in celebration of the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday.

The Shops at Perry Crossing will be celebrating the Indy 500 with its own Perry Crossing 500-inspired tricycle races. The tricycle race will be categorized for ages starting from 4-7, 8-12, 13-17, and adults 18+.

The mini tricycle course loops around the Town Square oval, with the youngest group circling around the Center fountain. The winner of each race will compete in the championship race for their own category and receive a prize package from The Shops at Perry Crossing. There will also be a special tricycle race category for local Plainfield policemen and firefighters, according to a release.

This event will feature an Indy 500-style awarded ceremony with milk showers and trophies. In addition, the Indy 500 crowd festival favorites will be in attendance to start each race, and the Driving for Dyslexia charity featuring Sarah Fisher Hartman Racing USF2000 driver and national champion kart racer, Elliot Cox.

The event is free and open to the public. Anyone interested in joining the race must register to reserve a spot. Each racer must bring their own helmet to participate if they are under the age of 18, and sign a liability waiver form.

Participants can check in as early as 9:30 a.m. and the race is set to kick off at 10 a.m.-12 p.m. in the Town Square. Free parking will be available at the north lot of AMC across from Stone Creek.

List of expected activities