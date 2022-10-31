Local

Person hit and killed by car near Indy’s west side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was hit and killed by a car Sunday night near Indy’s west side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

At 7:41 p.m. Sunday, police responded to reports of a pedestrian struck to the intersection of W. 16th Street and Sharon Ave.

When officers arrived they located a person who was in critical condition and later died from their injuries.

The driver of the vehicle who hit the pedestrian remained on scene and no arrests were made after the incident, according to police.