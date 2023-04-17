Person killed, several injured in large apartment fire

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis firefighters are working to figure out what caused a deadly apartment fire at The Highland Pointe Apartments on Monday.

It happened about 4:45 a.m. in the 5500 block of Michigan. 20 IFD units and nine Pike Township fire units were dispatched to the three-story structure fire with reports of entrapment.

Investigators say that a female victim was found dead inside the building. In total, 4 kids and an adult were seriously injured and dozens of people were rescued from their balconies.

Teddy Lupenski and his girlfriend were sleeping when they woke to their worst nightmare. “We tried to go out the front door but there was nothing we could do so we grabbed what we could and waited on the balcony for about 45 minutes until the fire department came and took us down. A mother on the third floor was screaming about her son and we were just there waiting. You couldn’t tell if the fire was towards us but we were ready to jump,” he said.

Lupenski and his neighbors wait in the apartment leasing office while crews investigate.