Pet Friendly Services to host ‘Love Them for Life’ pet adoption

by: Divine Triplett
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Animal lovers won’t want to miss out on this opportunity to adopt a new furry friend. You can adopt a pet at the “Love Them for Life” event!

It’s happening Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Tom Wood Subaru dealership located at 3300 East 96th Street.

“Pet Friendly Services” is bringing together 13 local rescues. They’re looking to find homes for cats, dogs, and even rabbits! Those in attendance will receive a voucher for free spray or neuter services, a $25 adoption fee discount, and free lunch!

