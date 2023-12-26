Police: 44-year-old Seymour man dies in crash of motorcycle, minivan

SEYMOUR, Ind. (WISH) — A 44-year-old Seymour motorcyclist died in a Sunday crash with a minivan, the Seymour Police Department reported Tuesday.

Thomas Jones died in the crash reported about 3:30 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of U.S. 50/Tipton Street and Community Drive. The crossing in a commercial area west of downtown Seymour was closed about two hours for reconstruction of the crash.

Jones was found unresponsive and declared dead later at Schneck Medical Center.

Investigators thinks Jones’ motorcycle was westbound on U.S. 50 when a 2008 Chrysler Town & County minivan, driven by Debra Spurgeon, of Seymour, was turning south from U.S. 50 toward the parking lot of the JayC Food Stores grocery and fuel center. The vehicles collided upon entering the intersection.

Spurgeon submitted to a blood test. Toxicology results were pending Monday afternoon, but alcohol nor drugs were suspected to be a factor.