Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Police: 44-year-old Seymour man dies in crash of motorcycle, minivan

Seymour Police Department building in September 2013. (Photo Provided/Google Street View)
by: Gregg Montgomery
Posted: / Updated:

SEYMOUR, Ind. (WISH) — A 44-year-old Seymour motorcyclist died in a Sunday crash with a minivan, the Seymour Police Department reported Tuesday.

Thomas Jones died in the crash reported about 3:30 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of U.S. 50/Tipton Street and Community Drive. The crossing in a commercial area west of downtown Seymour was closed about two hours for reconstruction of the crash.

Jones was found unresponsive and declared dead later at Schneck Medical Center.

Investigators thinks Jones’ motorcycle was westbound on U.S. 50 when a 2008 Chrysler Town & County minivan, driven by Debra Spurgeon, of Seymour, was turning south from U.S. 50 toward the parking lot of the JayC Food Stores grocery and fuel center. The vehicles collided upon entering the intersection.

Spurgeon submitted to a blood test. Toxicology results were pending Monday afternoon, but alcohol nor drugs were suspected to be a factor.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Gardner Minshew uses his playoff...
Indianapolis Colts /
Colts place key defensive player...
Indianapolis Colts /
Ring in 2024 at Midnight,...
All Indiana /
Lindsay Brewer to become first...
Motorsports /
Indiana not among 22 states...
Political News /
Join Aries Spears for four...
All Indiana /
Kanye West apologizes to Jewish...
National News /
Intel will build $25 billion...
National News /