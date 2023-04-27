Police arrest father, son; find 4 guns, drugs

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A father and son who police consider to be seriously violent felons were arrested Tuesday after multiple guns and over a thousand grams of drugs were found in their vehicles.

Officers responded to Pangea Apartments near the 1300 block of North Arlington Avenue about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday on a call reporting people causing problems on the property, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said. Officers arrived and could smell marijuana coming from two vehicles and detained the two men.

Police say they saw a revolver under the steering wheel of one vehicle. Officers later recovered four handguns, over 600 grams of marijuana, over 300 grams of suspected methamphetamines, over 30 grams of suspected cocaine, over 20 grams of suspected crack, and hundreds of pills believed to be pressed ecstasy.

Officers arrested Samuel Patton Sr., 60, and Samuel Patton Jr., 41, for being in possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, dealing in methamphetamine, and dealing in cocaine.

Online records show no court filings yet for the Pattons.