Police find 13-year-old girl who’d traveled from Florida to Indianapolis with 17-year-old

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 17-year-old boy was arrested Tuesday in Indianapolis after he and two men brought from Florida a 13-year-old girl that the boy had met online, Indiana police believe.

Indiana State Police said Wednesday in a news release that its detectives had been working with “law enforcement in Florida who were following a lead on the whereabouts of the 13 year old girl.”

The girl’s family reported her on Dec. 25 to be a runaway.

Neither teen was named in the release.

Indiana investigators got a search warrant for a home on Strathmore Court, where they found the girl unharmed and the 17-year-old boy. Strathmore Court is in a housing addition northwest of the intersection of East 38th Street and North Mitthoeffer Road on the city’s northeast side.

The girl was at the Marion County Juvenile Detention Center awaiting reunification with her family, state police say.

No formal charges against the 17-year-old boy were presented in the release. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office and authorities in Florida were continuing to work with state police detectives.