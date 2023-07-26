Popcorn World’s flavorful expansion hits Indy’s Southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana is home to the world’s largest gourmet popcorn shop, Popcorn World, offering over 250 savory flavors, with the list continuously growing.

In April, the company headquartered in Gary expanded its reach to Indy’s southeast side, bringing its unique and diverse popcorn options to even more customers.

Founded in 2019 by Le Barron Burton, the company has seen significant growth, and recently, it was a featured vendor at the Indiana Black Expo. Pete Lee, the CEO of the Indy Popcorn World Franchise, shared his passion behind the business opportunity and highlighted some of their top-selling flavors.

Some of the top sellers include flavors like crab legs, hot wings, loaded stuffed potato, and dirty dill pickle. The popcorn is prepared using their unique methods and dedication to “Doing the World a Flavor.”

To sample the various popcorn delights, those interested can visit the franchise from Tuesday-Saturday, between noon-7 p.m., or explore their offerings online.

(WISH PHOTO)