Prosecutor presents family resource day

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Marion County Prosecutors Office on Wednesday had its Family Support Resource Day at Teamsters Local 135.

The goal of the event was to increase awareness of services that can help Indianapolis families. People in attendance got information about child support, housing, legal services, and firearm storage.

Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears, a Democrat, said, “And so really our goal is just to have a one-stop shop to help as many people as possible with whatever those underlying issues might be when they have that nexus with the prosecutor’s office, and we want to do it in an environment like this where we’re grateful for the Teamsters for hosting this event, letting us take up their space, and have this conversation with the community and try and get as many people involved as possible.”

The prosecutor’s office hopes the event emboldened families so that they may achieve stability and success.

This story was created from a script aired on WISH-TV.