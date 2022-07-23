Local

Religious leaders, community gathers to remember shooting victims

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — Almost a week after three people were shot to death at the Greenwood Park Mall, more than a hundred people gathered to remember them Friday.

“Tonight we gather to grieve together, to pray and to ask for healing,” said Joshua Lemons of Greenwood United Methodist Church.

Leaders from the Muslim, Sikh, Hindu, Jewish, and Catholic faiths participated in the ceremony at the Greenwood Amphitheater.

“People live here, generations of families stay in Greenwood and they are welcoming of folks and they are very, very devastated by the loss of life that occurred”, said Debbie Conway, a Greenwood native and one time classmate of Greenwood Mayor Mark Myers.

“This shooting will not define our community, it will not define Greenwood I will not allow that to happen,” said Myers.

The mayor said he feels terrible for victims and those who witnessed the shooting, and is grateful for the first responders.

“When they got the call, they didn’t hesitate, they didn’t wait; they went flying, lights and sirens to the mall, jumped out of their cars and ran inside,” said Myers.

Myers said the Greenwood Police Department will have a debrief to review its response to the shooting.