Remains found in field in Greene County

SOLSBERRY, Ind. (WISH) — The Greene County Sheriff’s Department says remains and clothing were found in a field Monday.

According to a statement made by Indiana State Police on Monday, the remains were found by a local hunter in a field near the unincorporated community of Solsberry, which is a half-hour southwest of Bloomington.

The statement says state police troopers will be assisting in the investigation.

No further information regarding the remains was available Monday evening.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Greene County Sheriff’s Department.