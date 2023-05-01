Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Remains found in field in Greene County

by: Michaela Springer
Posted: / Updated:

SOLSBERRY, Ind. (WISH) — The Greene County Sheriff’s Department says remains and clothing were found in a field Monday.

According to a statement made by Indiana State Police on Monday, the remains were found by a local hunter in a field near the unincorporated community of Solsberry, which is a half-hour southwest of Bloomington.

The statement says state police troopers will be assisting in the investigation.

No further information regarding the remains was available Monday evening.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Greene County Sheriff’s Department.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Health Spotlight: Doctors’ fight to save infant born with split esophagus
Medical /
High winds cause crash landing of large object at a Greenwood Starbucks
Local News /
Thieves steal $30,000 of guns in just seconds
I-Team 8 /
Election officials: Primary turnout improved but still very low
Political News /