Resident speaks out on proposed fee increase at Avon HOA

AVON, Ind (WISH) — A resident of an Avon neighborhood is speaking out on what he says are outrageous homeowner’s association fee increases.

The Meadowlark Lakes & Villas HOA is proposing an annual fee increase that if passed, could not be reversed by a vote.

“If you’re planning on taking away my right to vote, I would like to be told that. I don’t want it to be hidden, in 68 covenant changes,” said Craig Procyk, a resident of Meadowlark.

Paula Moore, president of the Meadowlark Board of Directors, told News 8 the covenant changes are needed to keep Meadowlark in line with other HOAs around Indiana.

Residents have the right to approve or reject each covanant change.

Moore said the board is dealing with an $8,000 budget deficit caused mostly by unpaid HOA dues. The board is proposing a one-time 4 1/2% increase effective Jan. 1, and an annual increase of 3-5% that would start in July.

Moore cites major cost increases for grounds keeping, pond maintenance, and snow removal.

Moore said prior to 2021, fees hadn’t increased in 20 years, and with unpaid homeowners dues mounting, the board was forced to dip into its reserves to pay for basic expenses.

“There are definitely costs that have skyrocketed and gone up, totally out of our control, but that doesn’t mean when we look at our budget, I can still try and save money. I can still try and bring costs down,” said Procyk.

Procyk moved in to the community in 2021, and has since endured back-to-back years of 17% fee increases. He pays about $560 a month and while he can afford it, he feels bad for those who can’t.

“When I go to the store, I can afford to buy things. There may be people in this neighborhood that yes, they’re not even paying their dues now, because they can’t afford to, but what’s going to happen when you keep raising them every 6th month?”

The Meadowlark Lakes HOA will vote on these changes at its annual meeting on Oct. 10.