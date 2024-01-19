SB I-69 ramp to and from Castleton area to close for months

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A traffic alert to pass along: Two major ramp closures are coming on the northeast side.

Starting Monday, the southbound I-69 ramps to and from East 82nd Street in the Castleton area will be closed until late this year. The ramp closures will allow construction crews to work on added lanes to I-69 southbound.

Kyleigh Cramer, the public relations director for the east district of the Indiana Department of Transportation, spoke with the news media Friday at the construction site. “Basically, the main reason that this is happening is it takes a second, and it takes some space for our crews to demo this pavement we already have, create the new pavement, lay down the new pavement, put down the new markers — things of that nature — the new paint. It just takes a little bit of space.”

A bit of good news: The I-69 northbound ramp to 82nd Street is expected to reopen in the summer.

Cramer shared a map to show.