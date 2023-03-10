‘Seeds of Caring’ aims to empower kids in the community

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Seeds of Caring’s founder and executive director Brandy Jemczura joined the show to discuss the organization’s expansion to Indianapolis.

Seeds of Caring is a non-profit organization that is dedicated to instilling kindness in children, teaching children about social issues, break down barriers, and educating children to use their hearts, hands, and minds for good.

“When I founded Seeds of Caring about seven years ago in Columbus, Ohio, I did so because I wanted above all else for my Children and really all Children in our community to grow up to be kind, empathetic, community minded people who if they saw something in the world that they weren’t okay with, they were going to act on it,” said Jemczura. “All the research shows us that instilling engaging kids from a young age and service and volunteerism is a key part of that.”

For more information on Seeds of Caring, click this link.