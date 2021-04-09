Local

Silver Alert issued for missing Winchester woman

by: Kyle Bloyd
WINCHESTER, Ind. (WISH) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing woman from Winchester.

The Winchester Police Department is asking for help in locating 18-year-old Takyra Jones.

She was last seen Thursday at 4 p.m.

Police believe she’s in extreme danger and may need medical assistance.

She is 5’3″ and 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

When last seen, she was wearing a blue hair tie, glasses with blue plastic frames, a gray hoodie with orange lettering, a green t-shirt, light blue jeans and pink and black shoes.

If you know where she is, please call the Winchester Police Department at 765-584-1721 or 911.

