‘Skate the Ruins’ at Holliday Park

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Ice skating returned to one of the oldest parks in Indianapolis for its second year.

The Ice Rink at Holiday Park opened for the season on Nov. 24 and runs through the end of February.

It’s an outdoor ice rink, with a real ice surface to skate on. Organizers say it resembles a snow globe with the historic ruins in the background lit up for skaters.

In a press release, Adam Barnes, executive director of the Holliday Park Foundation, says he welcomes the return of the rink.

“We’ve cultivated new partnerships that provide new opportunities in nature across all ages in our community,” Barnes said in a news release. We’re proud to enhance and showcase the holistic and unique Holliday Park experience and are happy to extend this tradition within the neighborhood and the Indy Parks system this holiday season.”

A variety of special sessions are available for different groups in the city. Among those sessions are:

“Coffee Club”: Lessons for adults are offered on Wednesdays.

Learn To Skate USA Lessons: Lessons focused on improving balance on and off the ice are offered on Monday and Wednesday evenings and Saturday mornings.

Our Hockey House: An 8-week hockey program teaching the sport on Thursdays, starting in January.

Sensory-friendly skate night: Dec. 17 from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.



The park will offer concessions which include locally-produced beer and wine.

Tickets start at $14 online. Admission includes skate rental. Season passes are available for $150.

Ice Rink Public Hours