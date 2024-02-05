Search
Slim Chickens opens third location in Westfield

Slim Chickens --Westfield location (Provided Photo/Slim Chickens Facebook_
by: Daja Stowe
WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Slim Chickens, the fast-casual restaurant known for its fresh chicken tenders and wings with a southern twist, opened up a new location in Westfield.

The Arkansas-based restaurant is known for chicken tenders and wings with a southern twist. The newest location will be at 100 E Spring Mill Pointe Drive and will bring more than 75 new jobs.

The company also says the opening is the first of 71 new Slim Chickens locations that will be built across Indiana, Illinois, and Florida.

Slim Chickens’ Westfield location is No. 3 out of five that are expected to open in Indiana.

To learn more about the brand, visit their website.

