Slippery Noodle says licensing issue forces it to go 21-and-over

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Slippery Noodle Inn announced plans to change its business model Saturday morning.

According to a social media post, the Indiana State Excise Police informed the company that prior ownership did not have the proper approvals to operate as an “all-ages dining establishment.”

Going forward, the restaurant has plans to operate as a “21 and over business.”

Restaurant industry veterans Jason Amonett and Seth Lothridge took over The Slippery Noodle earlier in March, the first change in ownership for the bar in 60 years.

The Slippery Noodle first opened as a roadhouse called the Tremont House in 1850. During the Civil War, it was a station on the Underground Railroad. Years later, a bordello opened and remained in operation until 1953, when a customer was killed.

Amonett and Lothridge also expressed their thanks to guests and will continue to update the public as they work to correct this issue.