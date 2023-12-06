Search
Terre Haute man dies in Vigo County hit-and-run crash

A police car with lights and sirens on sits behind a line of yellow crime scene tape in Indianapolis. (WISH Photo)
by: Daja Stowe
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WISH) — A Terre Haute man died Tuesday night after he was struck by a vehicle while crossing the street in Vigo County.

At 7:20 p.m., Investigators believe that Gary Clark, 78, was attempting to cross US 41 at Gilchrist Drive when he was hit by a driver in a red or maroon Dodge Avenger.

The driver of the Dodge Avenger fled while Clark would later die at the scene from his injuries, according to police.

Police say the suspected vehicle is a red or maroon Dodge Avenger with heavy front-end damage to the passenger side and front bumper.

Anyone with information about the crash was asked to contact Indiana State Police Putnamville Post in Greencastle at 800-225-8576.

