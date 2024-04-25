The Biltwell Event Center to host 2024 Mutt Cup

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Biltwell Event Center will host Mutt Cup 2024 on Thursday.

The Mutt Cup is an annual craft cocktail competition benefiting FACE Low-Cost Animal Clinic, featuring several of Indy’s best bartenders.

Each year, some of the best mixologists create and submit cocktails to be judged by a panel of local experts and the event attendees, battling it out to secure the highly-coveted Judges’ and/or People’s Choice Awards.

Attendees will enjoy catered food, a silent auction, and a Whiskey Fetch (like a Wine Pull, but with bottles of whiskey and bourbon).

The event benefits the FACE mission of providing affordable spay/neuter, vaccination, and preventative services to Indianapolis dogs and cats.

The Mutt Cup will run from 6:30 p.m.-9 p.m. at the Biltwell Event Center, 950 S White River Pkwy Dr W.

Tickets for the 2024 Mutt Cup range as follows:

Zero Proof – $40

General Admission – $65

VIP – $85

Pack (6) – $330

As of last check, all tickets are sold out.