The Biltwell Event Center to host 2024 Mutt Cup
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Biltwell Event Center will host Mutt Cup 2024 on Thursday.
The Mutt Cup is an annual craft cocktail competition benefiting FACE Low-Cost Animal Clinic, featuring several of Indy’s best bartenders.
Each year, some of the best mixologists create and submit cocktails to be judged by a panel of local experts and the event attendees, battling it out to secure the highly-coveted Judges’ and/or People’s Choice Awards.
Attendees will enjoy catered food, a silent auction, and a Whiskey Fetch (like a Wine Pull, but with bottles of whiskey and bourbon).
The event benefits the FACE mission of providing affordable spay/neuter, vaccination, and preventative services to Indianapolis dogs and cats.
The Mutt Cup will run from 6:30 p.m.-9 p.m. at the Biltwell Event Center, 950 S White River Pkwy Dr W.
Tickets for the 2024 Mutt Cup range as follows:
- Zero Proof – $40
- General Admission – $65
- VIP – $85
- Pack (6) – $330
As of last check, all tickets are sold out.