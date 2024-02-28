Tornado watch issued for central, southern Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A tornado watch has been issued until 6 a.m. Wednesday Eastern time for much of central Indiana, all of southern Indiana plus parts of Illinois, Kentucky and Ohio.

The watch area includes Indianapolis and counties to the east, west and south of the city.

The watch says a few tornadoes are likely, scattered hail up to 2 inches is possible, and scattered gusts up to 70 mph are possible.

Indiana counties in the watch area are Bartholomew, Brown, Clark, Clay, Crawford, Daviess, Dearborn, Decatur, Dubois, Fayette, Floyd, Franklin, Gibson, Greene, Hancock, Harrison, Hendricks, Henry, Jackson, Jefferson, Jennings, Johnson, Knox, Lawrence, Marion, Martin, Monroe, Morgan, Ohio, Orange, Owen, Perry, Pike, Posey, Putnam, Randolph, Ripley, Rush, Scott, Shelby, Spencer, Sullivan, Switzerland, Union, Vanderburgh, Vigo, Warrick, Washington and Wayne.