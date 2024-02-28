Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Tornado watch issued for central, southern Indiana

(WISH Image)
by: Gregg Montgomery
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A tornado watch has been issued until 6 a.m. Wednesday Eastern time for much of central Indiana, all of southern Indiana plus parts of Illinois, Kentucky and Ohio.

The watch area includes Indianapolis and counties to the east, west and south of the city.

The watch says a few tornadoes are likely, scattered hail up to 2 inches is possible, and scattered gusts up to 70 mph are possible.

Indiana counties in the watch area are Bartholomew, Brown, Clark, Clay, Crawford, Daviess, Dearborn, Decatur, Dubois, Fayette, Floyd, Franklin, Gibson, Greene, Hancock, Harrison, Hendricks, Henry, Jackson, Jefferson, Jennings, Johnson, Knox, Lawrence, Marion, Martin, Monroe, Morgan, Ohio, Orange, Owen, Perry, Pike, Posey, Putnam, Randolph, Ripley, Rush, Scott, Shelby, Spencer, Sullivan, Switzerland, Union, Vanderburgh, Vigo, Warrick, Washington and Wayne.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

City Market businesses say goodbye...
Business /
Study: The connection between the...
Health Spotlight /
Wendy Williams has primary progressive...
Health Spotlight /
Health Spotlight: The heart condition...
Health Spotlight /
Higher court action cuts access...
Political News /
Substitute teacher at high school...
I-Team 8 /
Man gets 195-year sentence for...
Crime Watch 8 /
WISH-TV Exclusive: JPMorgan Chase CEO cautious...
Jamie Dimon /