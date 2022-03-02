Local

Troubled apartment complex gets new ownership, brings hope to some residents

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — New ownership is taking over the troubled Lakeside Pointe at Nora apartment complex in Indianapolis.

The City of Indianapolis, along with the Marion County Public Health Department, had previously filed a nuisance lawsuit after a number of health and housing violations at the complex.

Lora Driscoll lives at Lakeside Pointe at Nora. She says she’s fed up with the apartment complex.

“I keep complaining, but nobody comes to fix anything at all,” Driscoll said. “You can’t talk to management… you can’t call nobody. It’s just a really scary place to be.”

Driscoll has been living at the apartment complex for two years, dealing with mold issues in her bathroom and a broken kitchen faucet. She says that about two months ago, someone tried to break into her apartment. She now has a dog for protection.

“That was scary, to know that somebody could get inside of my apartment and nobody come to help me,” Driscoll said.

Genesis Housing Foundation bought the apartment complex on Monday. Genesis Housing says that, in working together with Elon Property Management, it is already beginning to invest the resources that are necessary to restore the safety, decency, and habitability of the property.

A paper was also shared with residents saying they will “be setting new contract with vendors and working with the property team to provide you with the excellence in service you deserve.”

“To have to live like this… it’s it’s degrading,” Driscoll said.

Driscoll says she’s not sure what to expect from the new owners, but she says she’s looking forward to the changes.

“I’m hoping that this new management that’s coming along here will get everything right because the people in here…yeah, there are a lot of bad eggs, but there are also a lot of good people,” Driscoll said.

MCPHD released a statement to News 8 about Genesis Housing Foundation: “GHF is aware of the open violations at this property (those violations transfer from the previous owner to the new owner) and MCPHD has communicated those violations and the deadlines, per our enforcement process, for bringing violations into compliance. It is the expectation for this owner, as it is with any owner, to bring violations into compliance within the timelines issued by MCPHD.”

“We are looking forward to working with the new property owners to make sure that the properties are remedied in ways that make them habitable for the residents and to correct some of the unfortunate set of circumstances that has befallen that property, so the fact that we threatened a lawsuit and got the old owners to see the light, we now have new ownership to work with,” Mayor Joe Hogsett said.

Hogsett added: “I am confident that in working with them we can rehabilitate Lakeside Pointe in ways that people will have decent, clean, safe, warm places to live.”

“There’s been a lot of communication; frankly, the fact that we have out-of-state landlords who operate somewhat callously from time to time, we are always watching that very carefully, but this is, I hope, the beginning of the ending of a bad story made good,” Hogsett said.

Genesis Housing Foundation released the following statement to News 8: