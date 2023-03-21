UIndy introduces new president

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The University of Indianapolis announced Tuesday the Board of Trustees has unanimously approved the selection of Tanuja Singh, DBA, MBA, M.Sc., as the university’s tenth president.

Singh currently serves as the Provost and Senior Vice President of Academic Affairs at Loyola University New Orleans, where she led the strategic plan to build financial, intellectual, and other mission-specific priorities for the university.

University of Indianapolis Board of Trustees Chair David Resnick says that Singh’s specialty is aligning talent and priority, ensuring that the institutions she leads are meeting the expectations of learners and future employers.

Resnick said, “As higher education is rapidly changing, and with it the demands of our students and community partners, this makes her the right leader at the right time for UIndy …”

Previously, Singh served as the Dean of Greehey School of Business at St. Mary’s University in San Antonio, Texas, and served in various roles at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb, Ill.

Singh also spearheaded the effort to restructure education geared towards meeting the expectations of non-traditional learners and breaking down barriers for those groups at several institutions.

At various institutions throughout her career, Singh has led the development of several programs, including new majors, minors, and concentrations, and collaborated in the creation of new graduate programs.

Singh also took active roles in serving her campus community through enrollment management, student success programs, alumni relations, community engagement, and more.

Singh expresses excitement about her new position as president, saying that education must be responsive to the needs of its community, and is eager to move forward as UIndy and its students grow.

Singh said, “Helping our students discover their potential and supporting them in their endeavors is one of our most important goals. My charge is to make sure that we achieve this by increasing opportunities for them through collaborative participation; both within our campus community, but just as importantly, and how we engage with the city and beyond … ”

Singh will assume her role as president on July 1, 2023. An announcement of Singh’s election and a welcome event will take place at 10 a.m. Tuesday. The event will be live-streamed.