Veterans of Marion County Fair hesitant to attend during pandemic

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A pandemic can’t even put a stop to the Marion County Fair.

The fair’s 90th year will kick off Saturday.

The Indiana Department of Homeland Security says its ride safety check Wednesday was actually the first for a traveling show in all of Indiana because so many others have been canceled.

So, how are you supposed to have an elephant ear while wearing a mask?

Visitors actually won’t be required to wear a mask on the fairgrounds. They will need to bring one to the gate, but after that, virus safety is just recommended. That has some Hoosiers concerned for their health and safety.

Donna Barnett keeps an eye on the usually empty fairgrounds from her home across the street.

“It’s a good place to take your grandkids and have fun and have junk food for dinner,” Barnett said. “But, not now.”

On Saturday, she fears for the worst as tens of thousands will swarm the grounds for a shot at junk food and carnival games.

“There’s no way to have 6 feet apart social distancing,” Barnett said. “There’s no excuse for the stupidity. It’s asinine.”

Some neighbors including Jarrett McCoy are expecting to be part of that crowd.

“I’m nervous,” McCoy said. “But at the same time, I think wearing a mask and everybody taking proper precautions, everything will be OK.”

Fair staff says it will do what it can to protect visitors by marking off every 6 feet at the entrance, and at lines for vendors and rides; cleaning rides after every use; and keeping most activities outside.

“We have a capacity of over 100,000,” said Paul Annee, Marion County Fair executive director. “We’re only limiting that to a very small percentage of the 100,000 so people can very easily socially distance.”

Guests themselves are a different story. Virus safety is just recommended. If someone doesn’t wear a mask or socially distance there isn’t a rule against it.

Annee said, “If somebody is very egregious and very much not keeping in mind social distancing … really kind of breaking the rules, if you will … then we’ll take it into consideration and make that appropriate decision.”

With so many unknowns, many fair regulars including John Rhynes, who usually goes both weekends each year, are hanging back to protect their families and help reduce traffic through the fairgrounds.

“Just kind of being the guinea pig and the first one the state and the city is actually holding, I think I just don’t want my family to be the first ones out there trying this as the, I guess, the experiment,” Rhynes said

The fair is set to start at noon Saturday. You can find more information on safety precautions here.

