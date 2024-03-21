Volunteers rally after tornado destroys Winchester Church of Christ

WINCHESTER, Ind. (WISH) — The Winchester Church of Christ was demolished during Thursday’s EF3 tornado, but that has not stopped the congregation from living their mission as they help other victims in the aftermath.

“I am so proud of our organization,” said Judith Ann Addington, a sister at the Winchester Church of Christ.

The church was in one of the hardest hit areas, located near damaged Walmart, Goodwill, and Taco Bell buildings.

“There were churches,” Addington said. “Other churches down. There were demolished homes. There was debris everywhere. The town has come together like no other.”

Sandy Clear, a church member of three years, was not just affected when she lost her church. She faced serious damage to her home. Losing the roof, windows, and gas heater, but this has not stopped her from showing up to serve others.

“It’s a very wonderful feeling,” Clear said. “I think it helps people that had things happen to their homes. Gives them peace of mind knowing they can help others.”

The church is giving out nonperishable food, baby supplies, linens, shoes, and yard equipment to help in the rebuilding effort.

“We would like everyone to come out and see what we have, and take what you need,” Addington said. “We want you to use it.”

As the Winchester Church of Christ has helped people back on their feet, others have come from across the country to help them pick up the pieces of their destroyed church.

“We had young college students come into our church to help clean up debris,” Addington said. “They came from Tennessee, Alabama, all around from the Churches’ of Christ.”

The volunteers with the Church of Christ said if they do not have what someone needs, another group likely does and will share it.

The Church of Christ said they want to continue serving as they rebuild the church.

