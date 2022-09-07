Local

Washington Township school district buses late getting kids home

Children walk Sept. 7, 2022, from Northview Middle School. The Washington Township school district in Indianapolis was struggling with having enough bus drivers to transport children. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A sea of parents’ cars wrapped around the parking lot Wednesday afternoon at Northview Middle School where buses are having trouble getting kids home.

Staffing issues are causing Washington Township school district buses to arrive late for their route to take middle school kids home, so parents are stepping in.

“District administration and Transportation staff are currently busy supporting getting students to and from school safely and efficiently in light of the current high volume of absences in bus drivers,” Washington Township Superintendent Nikki Woodson said in a statement to News 8.

The district is looking to hire another 18 drivers and 10 bus aides.