West side food pantry says it’s in ‘critical’ need of volunteers

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Lord’s Pantry at Anna’s House in Stringtown says it’s experiencing a critical volunteer shortage.

An Anna’s House representative shared in a release that the pantry has had no one sign up to volunteer from Saturday until the end of August, with the exception of Aug. 19.

Around 200 families in the area rely on the pantry’s grocery distribution to get food on their tables, making volunteers crucial for the pantry’s mission.

Anna’s House is located on the corner of North Elder Avenue and West New York Street.

Volunteers are needed from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Saturday until Aug. 26. For more information on volunteering at Anna’s House, visit their website.