Wheeler mission open and ready despite snowstorm

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It was business as usual despite the weather for Wheeler Mission. The Men’s Emergency Shelter Director says while they are prepared for an influx of people when snow hits, the currently still have open beds.

“We pretty much stay open 365, seven days a week, all year, every year,” says William Bumphus, Director of the Men’s Emergency Shelter on East Market Street. “We don’t, you know, ever have any off days.”

Bumphus says normal capacity for the shelter is around 400 people, however, this week they’ve remained between 320-335. He credits the boost in housing initiatives by several local organizations during the pandemic.

“Our numbers have actually dropped a little bit since the COVID,” says Bumphus. [What] we see now are just new guys, new guys coming into the system, new guys enter into homelessness. So you know, our main goal is to try to get them in a position to end their homelessness.”

However, he says, it’s important to remember that lower numbers don’t necessarily mean the need for help has gone away.

“We were sending a lot of guys out and some guys are getting housed. But as many as we’re sending out and housing, we have that many coming in,” Bumphus said.

Bumphus says the shelter is ready with game nights, movies, books, bible studies and worship sessions for those who arrive.

“The biggest thing is just making sure we have the capacity to take on anyone who needs shelter services during this weather, Bumphus said.

If you would like to volunteer to help Wheeler Mission or know someone in need who could benefit from their services visit https://wheelermission.org/.