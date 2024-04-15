Woman rescued after falling 30 feet down embankment

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman was rescued Monday after falling some 30 feet down an embankment behind a business on East 82nd Street, Indianapolis Fire Department says.

Rescue crews were sent just before 10:15 a.m. Monday to 4340 E. 82nd St. That’s the address of Bicycle Garage Indy & BGI Fitness.

In the gazebo area behind Bicycle Garage Indy, crews used a rope system to get the 44-year old woman to safety. Her name has not been released.

Medics took her to a hospital in serious condition.

No word on what caused the fall.

Indianapolis Fire Department shared the 911 call for the incident.

