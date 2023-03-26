World of Wheels returns to Fairgrounds for 64th Annual event

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The 64th Annual O’Reilly Auto Parts World of Wheels returns to the Indiana State Fairgrounds this weekend. It features custom cars, hot rods, trucks, motorcycles, and lowriders.

The event includes the Summit Racing Equipment Show Car Series, Summit Racing Equipment Student Career Day, Motorama 1962 special section, and Pinstripe Panel Jam and Charity Auction benefitting the Indiana Youth Diabetes Foundation, which raises thousands of dollars each year for the Hoosier youth living with diabetes.

Sunday is the last day to see some of your favorite cars, doors are open from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. General admission is $20, children 6-12 are $8, and kids under 5 are free.