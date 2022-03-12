Local

Yoga class meets in immersive light gallery called at Newfields

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Lume Indianapolis offers one way to stretch your limbs and realign your mind, body, and spirit under the lights.

The Lume describes itself as an immersive gallery at Newfields that uses lighting, changing sounds, large images, and other stimuli to create a multisensory experience.

The Lume hosts an hourlong Saturday morning vinyasa yoga class by Invoke Studio. “We’ve had this partnership with Newfields for a while, but we’ve never gotten to practice yoga in the middle of The Lume,” Andrea Owens, an Invoke Studio yoga instructor, said in a statement. “It’s such a great place to practice yoga because it’s combining that creative expression of yoga with art for this once-in-a-lifetime experience.”

The class is for yoga all skill levels 13 and older.

Participants are asked to bring mats and blocks, although a few are on hand that can be borrowed.

Tickets are $25. Newfields members and Invoke Warrior members will receive a 15% discount.

Masks are required throughout the class, regardless of social distancing and vaccination status.

Yoga in The Lume is scheduled for Saturdays through May 28.