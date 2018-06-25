Man faces drunk driving charge in deadly Beech Grove crash

BEECH GROVE, Ind. (WISH) — Police have arrested the driver involved in a deadly Friday morning drunk driving crash in Beech Grove.

Aaron Henry, 39, faces a preliminary charge of causing death when operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, a level 5 felony.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan and the Beech Grove police departments responded to a crash just before 5 a.m. Friday at Emerson Avenue and Interstate 465.

Police said when Henry exited I-465 eastbound, his gray Nissan went off the road, became airborne and rammed into the driver’s side of a pickup, which was sitting at a red light.

The driver of that truck, whose identity has not been released pending notification of his family, was killed.

When IMPD officers arrived on scene, they found an open container of alcohol on the floorboard of Henry’s car and Henry appeared to be intoxicated, according to a police report.

Records list 38 accidents near the intersection since March 21, 2016, causing 13 injuries, according to data obtained by I-Team 8’s Stephanie Zepelin and compiled by a data collection company called LexisNexis Risk Solutions.

Those numbers do not include Friday’s deadly crash.

On Sunday, police had not released Henry’s blood alcohol content.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will make a final charging decision in the case.