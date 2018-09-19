Man shot, killed in Catholic church parking lot

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Officials are investigating after a man was shot and killed in a parking lot of a Catholic church on the city’s northeast side Wednesday morning.

It happened just after 11:42 a.m. when officers were dispatched out to 4050 E. 38th St. on a person shot run. That address is registered to the Indiana College Preparatory School and several St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church buildings.

Upon arrival, a man was found suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital where he later died.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as 24-year-old Jordan Wells.

If you have any information on the shooting, please call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.