Face fillers linked to COVID vaccine side effects

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – People with cosmetic facial fillers may experience side effects after getting the Moderna vaccine.

Doctors are seeing patients experience pain, swelling and inflammation for days at common injectable sites including the lips, checks and areas to fill in fine lines and wrinkles.

News 8 spoke with Kristen Kelly, nursing director of infection prevention at IU Health, who said she’s not surprised by this.

“Their body sort of goes into hyperdrive. That means they have a heightened response to what they see as a foreign invader,” Kelly said. “It may be possible that if the person has fillers (in those areas) the vaccine isn’t going to recognize them and go into overdrive.”

Health experts believe the reaction only lasts a few days and is easily treatable by steroids or antihistamines.

They also say that if a person had cosmetic fillers in the past or are planning to in the future, they should not be discouraged from getting vaccinated. The Moderna vaccine, they say, is completely safe.

