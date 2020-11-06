ISDH: More than 4,700 new cases, 37 more deaths; 7-day positivity rate of unique individuals at 17.3%

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana State Department of Health says 37 more Hoosiers have died of COVID-19 and more than 4,700 more have tested positive.

On Friday morning, ISDH confirmed 4,714 more positive cases. Of those, 4,704 occurred on November 5, with the remaining ten occurring on November 3 and 4 and not reported to ISDH until November 5.

ISDH says 43,366 more administered tests have been reported by testing facilities. The tests took place between June 7 and November 5. Of those tests, 15,488 were individuals who had not been previously tested.

The new deaths reported to ISDH occurred between October 30 and November 5. Of the 37 new deaths, 9 occurred on November 5. A total of 4,306 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19 since March 15. Another 241 probable deaths have occurred, but a positive test is not on record.

A total of 200,823 Hoosiers have tested positive for the virus.

The state’s 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals is 17.3%. The state’s positivity rate for all tests is 8.9%.

ISDH says 2,001 Hoosiers are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 48,885,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 32,009,000 recoveries and more than 1,236,000 deaths.

With updated information from the Indiana Department of Health through Nov. 4, this timeline reflects updated tallies of deaths and positive tests prior to that date.