News

Mrs. Switalski’s 3rd grade class at Allisonville Elementary wins I Love To Read Challenge

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After 8 weeks and over 1.6 million minutes of reading overall we have a winner in the I Love to Read Challenge for third graders across Central Indiana! Congratulations to Mrs. Switalski’s class from Allisonville Elementary in Indianapolis! Mrs. Switalski’s students read an average of 15 hours and 18 minutes this week to claim a visit from WISH-TV with a Donato’s pizza party and classroom library update from Scholastic Books, special guests, and “something extra special.” We are very proud of every student that participated and hope that they have learned a lifetime love of reading. The I Love to Read Challenge is a partnership between WISH-TV and the N-C-A-A’s Readers Are Leaders program.

Whether your child participated in the Challenge or not, WISH-TV encourages you to grab a favorite book or find a new favorite at your local library. Let’s keep reading!

Now in its 31st year, the I Love to Read Challenge is designed to encourage a love of reading in third-graders at a time when students are developmentally adapting from “learning to read” to “reading to learn.” And studies are showing that young children have been hit the hardest by academic disruptions during the pandemic so reading is more important now than ever.

The bracket-style elimination challenge encourages safe competition among classrooms with a focus on both personal effort and collaborative achievement.