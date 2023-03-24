Indiana Learns, Boys & Girls Clubs team up for tutoring vouchers

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — To combat education disparities, statewide enrichment grant program Indiana Learns is linking up with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Indianapolis to provide funding for tutoring support.

With concerns around a growing education gap, advocates say the funding could help 75,000 kids.

A Boys & Girls Club representative says the funding will only add to the work it’s always done in the community. Typically located in undeserved communities, it’s one way to help break financial barriers to education.

A major portion of its mission lies in its name: the Boys & Girls Clubs in Indianapolis. It’s expanding what it can do thanks to a partnership with the Indiana Department of Education and the nonprofit The Mind Trust.

“It’s the first time it’s been a statewide partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs with a nonprofit organization,” said LeeAnn Harris, chief operating officer.

She says parents could qualify for $1,000 for tutoring support in reading and math for fourth graders and fifth graders.

“Boys & Girls Clubs have always been typically in communities that are under-resourced. So, we do typically serve young people who do not have access to these types of services,” Harris said.

Harris says the agency has a strong history of providing academic support, enrichment and activities. Its power hour program and project learn program are staple programs. Its partnership with Indiana Learns provides an enhancement.

“We’ve already been doing this kind of work. This allows us to do this a little bit more specifically focused on fourth and fifth grade throughout the state.”

The Boys & Girls Clubs believed the funding is a major boost, but it’ll continue to operate with the standard that all children can afford to belong.