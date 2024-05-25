Job satisfaction up for skilled tradespeople

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Amid the economic upheaval of the pandemic, one trend has emerged in the job market: a surge in job satisfaction among skilled tradespeople. The positive shift is not only proving to be a viable career option for high school graduates in Indiana, but it’s also prompting a reevaluation of the traditional path of pursuing a college degree.

Since the onset of the pandemic, job satisfaction among skilled trades workers has increased, according to recent data analyzed by News 8. This rise is attributed to several factors, including a newfound appreciation for the work and the value the roles provide, as well as the overall compensation packages and flexible work hours they offer.

WISH-TV contributor Emil Ekiyor joined News 8 for a discussion, which contrasted trajectories of pursuing a college education versus entering the skilled trades.

However, despite the evident benefits of pursuing a career in the skilled trades, there remains a stigma surrounding these roles, particularly among younger demographics.