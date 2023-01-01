National

1 killed, 9 others injured in New Year’s Eve shooting in Alabama

One person was killed and nine others were injured in a shooting in Mobile, Alabama./Mapbox

(CNN) — A 24-year-old man was killed and nine others were injured in a shooting in Mobile, Alabama, Saturday night, according to local police, just blocks from where people had gathered for the city’s New Year’s Eve celebration.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 200 block of Dauphin Street around 11:14 p.m. CT, the Mobile Police Department said in a news release.

When officers arrived, they found an “unknown subject” had shot a 24-year-old man, who was pronounced dead at the scene, the release said.

Nine other victims, ranging in age from 17 to 57, also suffered gunshot wounds and were taken to local hospitals “with injuries ranging from non-life-threatening to severe,” according to the release.

No arrests have been made and it’s unclear what motivated the shooting, which happened as crowds were in the downtown area for the MoonPie Over Mobile event.

“This is an active investigation,” Mobile Police said in the release. “We will provide updates as details become available.”