National

1 killed, 9 others injured in New Year’s Eve shooting in Alabama

One person was killed and nine others were injured in a shooting in Mobile, Alabama./Mapbox
by: Tina Burnside and Michelle Watson, CNN
Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) — A 24-year-old man was killed and nine others were injured in a shooting in Mobile, Alabama, Saturday night, according to local policejust blocks from where people had gathered for the city’s New Year’s Eve celebration.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 200 block of Dauphin Street around 11:14 p.m. CT, the Mobile Police Department said in a news release.

When officers arrived, they found an “unknown subject” had shot a 24-year-old man, who was pronounced dead at the scene, the release said.

Nine other victims, ranging in age from 17 to 57, also suffered gunshot wounds and were taken to local hospitals “with injuries ranging from non-life-threatening to severe,” according to the release.

No arrests have been made and it’s unclear what motivated the shooting, which happened as crowds were in the downtown area for the MoonPie Over Mobile event.

“This is an active investigation,” Mobile Police said in the release. “We will provide updates as details become available.”

© 2023 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Watch Colts postgame as Giants defeat Colts 38-10

Indianapolis Colts /

Colorado becomes first state to introduce alert system for missing Indigenous people

National /

NY officers injured, suspect shot near New Year’s Eve event

National /

Ground crew worker killed in accident at Alabama airport

National /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.