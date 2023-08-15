Dunkin’ is brewing boozy drinks

CANTON, Ma. (WISH) — Love Dunkin? The company says it’s brewing some boozy versions of people’s favorite Dunkin’ drinks.

On Monday, Dunkin’ announced its new Dunkin’ Spiked Iced Coffees and Iced Teas, marking further expansion into the ready-to-drink alcoholic beverage market.

The spiked options will start being sold in late August. The company says Dunkin’ Spiked will be available in grocery stores across 12 states, promising year-round enjoyment day or night. It was not clear if Indiana was among the states where the drinks will be sold.

“We knew we had the opportunity to create something special when we saw the positive response to our previous seasonal collaborations for Dunkin’-inspired beers. The growing appetite for adult beverages inspired us to put a twist on our customers’ favorite Dunkin’ Iced Coffee, Iced Tea, and Refresher flavors. Dunkin’ Spiked is perfect for day or night enjoyment and comes in eight distinct flavors, available in grocery and package stores later this month. This new line of ready-to-drink adult beverages elevates Dunkin’s offerings, and we know our 21+ fans will love every sip.” said Brian Gilbert, Vice President of Retail Business Development at Dunkin’ in a press release on Monday.

The company also said Dunkin’ Spiked Iced Coffee has an Alcohol By Volume of 6%, drawing inspiration from the brand’s iconic coffee flavors. Dunkin’ Spiked Iced Tea, the brand’s first venture into the hard tea category, has an ABV of 5% and offers four signature flavors.

The four Dunkin’ Spiked Iced Coffees varieties include:

Dunkin’ Spiked Original Iced Coffee – Rich and satisfying with the classic Dunkin’ coffee flavor

Rich and satisfying with the classic Dunkin’ coffee flavor Dunkin’ Spiked Caramel Iced Coffee – Vibrant and smooth with sweet and delicious caramel flavor

Vibrant and smooth with sweet and delicious caramel flavor Dunkin’ Spiked Mocha Iced Coffee – Bold, chocolatey and approachably decadent

Bold, chocolatey and approachably decadent Dunkin’ Spiked Vanilla Iced Coffee – Creamy, smooth and delightfully sweet

Courtesy: Dunkin’

The four Dunkin’ Spiked Iced Teas varieties include:

Dunkin’ Spiked Slightly Sweet Iced Tea – Made with black tea and refreshingly sweet with a bright citrus finish, with a twist of lemon flavor

– Made with black tea and refreshingly sweet with a bright citrus finish, with a twist of lemon flavor Dunkin’ Spiked Half and Half Iced Tea – Thirst quenching and perfectly balanced with half black tea and half lemonade

– Thirst quenching and perfectly balanced with half black tea and half lemonade Dunkin’ Spiked Strawberry Dragonfruit Iced Tea Refresher – Made with green tea and slightly sweet with bright and exotic fruit flavor

– Made with green tea and slightly sweet with bright and exotic fruit flavor Dunkin’ Spiked Mango Pineapple Iced Tea Refresher – Also made with green tea, with a tropical fruit flavor twist

According to CNN, Dunkin’ is joining a crowded field of soft drinks going hard. It’s part of the growing trend of ready-to-drink beverages hitting shelves as consumers crave new combinations of their favorite flavors.

CNN reports that with the increasing competition, the category is growing: Sales of RTDs amassed more than $10 billion in U.S. sales over the past 12 months, a 7% increase from the prior year, according to a new NIQ report.

However, the Dunkin’ brand could help it stand out.

“Like other well-known non-alcoholic brands, Dunkin’ wants to capitalize on a built-in audience and established brand equity as it pushes its way into alcohol,” Duane Stanford, editor of Beverage Digest, told CNN. “This trend is just getting started.”