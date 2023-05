New welcome signs: ‘More to discover in Indiana’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — “More to discover in Indiana.”

That will be on the new interstate signs that welcome visitors and people back home alike.

State leaders unveiled the signs Thursday morning at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The state created the signs to heighten recognition of Indiana as a place to visit, work and live.

Indiana Department of Transportation will install 19 signs by May 26, and 57 more by the end of June.