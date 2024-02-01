Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Indy Winter Classic Dog Show underway at Indiana State Fairgrounds

Indy Winter Classic Dog Show continues today

by: Hunter Godby-Schwab
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana State Fairgrounds is going to the dogs!

The Danville, Illinois, Bloomington, and Hoosier kennel clubs are hosting the Indy Winter Classic Dog Show through Saturday at the West Pavilion.

The show started Wednesday and runs through Sunday, starting at 8 a.m. each day. The show is made possible by the combined effort of all three kennels. This year marks the 100th anniversary for the Hoosier Kennel Club since its inception.

Event organizers say they have a total of 136 dog entries for the five-day event from all corners of the U.S. The indoor event promises it will be “a great chance for dog lovers to get out of the cold and see some pups strut their stuff.”

The cost for entry is $7 for adults and $10 for parking. The event did not list the price for children. Visit the Indiana State Fairgrounds website to learn more.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Mexican president suggests US talks...
International News /
4 people sought in connection...
Crime Watch 8 /
Health Spotlight: Study launched to...
Health Spotlight /
Indiana lawmakers want more parental...
Education /
Online news site The Messenger...
National News /
Annette Bening named Harvard’s Hasty...
Entertainment /
Group of Kentucky educators won...
National News /
6 killings in likely cannabis...
National News /