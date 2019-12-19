Home/Latest News, Local, News/Online job fair to help Celadon workers

News

Online job fair to help Celadon workers

by:
Posted:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A job fair for people affected by the shut down of Celadon is happening Thursday.

It starts at 10:30 a.m. and it’s all online.

Six companies are participating.

Five are based in Indianapolis and one in Ferdinand, Indiana, about two and a half hours from Indianapolis.

A release says there’s opportunities for drivers, mechanics, dispatch, customer service and office support.

All who register will receive a recording of the event if they can’t participate live.

You can register here.

© 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

Around the Web

Ads by Revcontent

MORE NEWS STORIES

Elkhart-based Dexter acquires Iowa company

by: Merritt McLaughlin, Inside INdiana Business Merritt McLaughlin, Inside INdiana Business /

I

Elkhart-based Dexter Axle Company has acquired an Iowa-based manufacturer. Terms of the deal to purchase the company, Silent Drive, were not disclosed.
Read the Full Article

Billie Eilish to sing theme song for 25th James Bond film

by: Associated PressAssociated Press /

I

The untitled new song does not have a release date.
Read the Full Article

Indy man sentenced to 730 days for shoplifting

by: Staff ReportsStaff Reports /

I

He was sentenced to 730 days in prison on January 8.
Read the Full Article

MORE STORIES

Elkhart-based Dexter acquires Iowa company

News /

Billie Eilish to sing theme song for 25th James Bond film

News /

Indy man sentenced to 730 days for shoplifting

News /

A tip-top tip: Customer leaves over $2,000 for 2 bartenders

News /


 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Copyright 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.