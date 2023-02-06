News

Pacers fans react after team announces University of Kentucky Hat Night

A graphic promoting University of Kentucky Hat Night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Feb. 10, 2023. (Provided Photo/Pacers via Twitter/@Pacers)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indiana Pacers plan for a blue-and-white themed UK hat promotion has some fans seeing red.

“Blue and white, this is your night!” the Pacers tweeted just before 9:45 a.m. Monday. “Join us at [Gainbridge Fieldhouse] on Friday for our first-ever University of Kentucky Hat Night.”

Judging by some of the responses on Twitter, the decision to celebrate the UK Wildcats with a hat giveaway is not a popular one. (Note: The UK and Indiana University men’s basketball teams haven’t met in the regular season since December 2011, reportedly because UK’s coach, John Calipari, only wants the teams to face off on neutral ground.)

Every game ticket includes a co-branded hat. Tickets start at $29 and are available through the Pacers website.

Not a fan of the Wildcats? The Pacers will host Ball State Hat Night on Feb. 15, IUPUI Hat Night on March 29, and Indiana Hat Night on April 5.

