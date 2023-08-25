Crouch calls for eliminating state income tax

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A leading candidate for Indiana governor on Friday said economic growth would more than make up for revenue lost by eliminating the state income tax.

Suzanne Crouch said the states that rank ahead of Indiana in economic growth are those that currently don’t levy any income tax. In an interview for All INdiana Politics, she said it’s time for Indiana to join that group.

“When we put money back into [taxpayers’] pockets, they’re going to be ending up supporting the economy,” said Crouch. “And that, in turn, will grow revenues and help us support small businesses and attract other businesses here to Indiana.”

Crouch said her plan also calls for a commission to look for inefficiencies in state government. She said this would help cut the size and growth of government, thereby reducing the need for tax revenue.

Her comments came as state lawmakers began hearings on a potentially large-scale overhaul of the state tax code. Panel members have said their goal is to provide recommendations in time for the 2025 budget session, which also would be the first legislative session under the successor to the term-limited Gov. Eric Holcomb. Crouch is one of five major candidates in the Republican primary to succeed him.

Crouch also has called for universal pre-K education. She said the state should partner with the private sector to find the best way to implement the program.

“We need to work toward getting every child an opportunity to be able to learn, so that by 3rd grade, they can read, and then be successful later in life,” said Crouch.

Crouch said she does not support lowering Indiana’s current mandatory school age of 7, nor does she support the idea of mandatory kindergarten.

Congressman Greg Pence’s name has been floated as a potential running mate should Crouch receive the Republican nomination. Crouch told News 8 she is considering Pence, but she’s also considering other potential running mates, adding any serious talk of running mates this early in the election cycle is premature.

All INdiana Politics airs at 9:30 a.m. Sunday on WISH-TV.