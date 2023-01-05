Politics

Holcomb touts education, public health investments in 2023 agenda

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Gov. Eric Holcomb on Wednesday said the budget he will push this year means major improvements in vital public services.

The two-year budget he unveiled at a Warren Township school Wednesday afternoon will be his last before he leaves office in two years.

Education

The centerpiece is a roughly $1.15 billion increase in K-12 funding by the end of the 2025 budget year. This would bring a 6% increase in funding for Fiscal Year 2024, which begins July 1, and an additional 2% boost for FY 2025. Holcomb said he wants the average teacher salary to reach $60,000 during that time, up from $56,600 currently. The governor also wants to offer $20 million in incentive-based funding meant to bring Indiana’s third grade reading proficiency scores to 95% by 2027. Additionally, Holcomb said it’s time for Indiana to get rid of textbook fees.

“To do this would be meeting the spirit of the law, quite frankly,” he said, adding Indiana is one of just seven states that charge K-12 families for textbooks.

On the higher education front, Holcomb called for automatically enrolling all eligible students in the 21st Century Scholars Program and for a $184 million increase in higher education funding. He also will ask lawmakers to provide a $10 million grant for Martin University, the state’s only higher education institution that serves a predominantly Black student population.

Public health

A public health panel last year recommended the state spend an additional $240 million a year on public health to bring Indiana up to the national average in terms of public health funding. Holcomb instead proposed boosting public health spending by $120 million during FY 2024 and then by $227 million for FY 2025. Administration officials said they chose those numbers because it will take some time for public health agencies to build up the infrastructure necessary to make use of the additional funding. Of those two figures, $100 million and $200 million, respectively, would be set aside specifically for local public health agencies. Agencies would have to opt into state funding by July 1 or that funding would revert to the state’s general fund.

“Health is wealth and it has to be discussed in the same context (as workforce development),” Holcomb said. “It will require everyone to do some things differently. We have the financial wherewithal to hit this head on.”

Holcomb said he wants the state’s portion of the additional public health funding to cover upgrades to the new 988 suicide prevention hotline including a pilot program of crisis teams to respond to 988 calls.

Lawmakers react

Initial reaction from leading Republicans was generally positive. House Speaker Todd Huston, R-Fishers, and Senate President pro tem Rod Bray, R-Martinsville, said in separate statements Indiana was in a good position financially and they looked forward to working with the governor on his proposals. House Minority Leader Phil GiaQuinta, D-Fort Wayne, said he liked the governor’s investments in public health and education but wondered if Republicans in the General Assembly would go along with them. The most pointed criticism came from Senate Minority Leader Greg Taylor, D-Indianapolis, who said the governor’s funding ideas, while needed, fell far short of actual needs.

“When you have the kind of surpluses that we have and the children of Indiana, only 30% to 40% of them can pass IREAD in third grade, then our priorities are in the wrong place,” Taylor told News 8 following the governor’s announcement.

Other items on the governor’s wish list include a twofold increase in food bank funding to $2 million and a new revolving fund to pay for land acquisition by the Indiana Economic Development Corp., with an initial investment of $150 million. The governor said he also wants to increase the starting salary for state troopers, excise police officers and conservation officers to $70,000.

